Analysts Anticipate American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). American Superconductor posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $257,347.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,761 shares of company stock worth $501,943 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Superconductor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in American Superconductor by 58.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in American Superconductor by 163.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 8.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in American Superconductor by 4,040.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

