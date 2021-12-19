Analysts Anticipate Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

AGTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $1.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $83.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

