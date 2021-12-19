Analysts Anticipate Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Banc of California posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BANC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Banc of California by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after purchasing an additional 84,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Banc of California by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 326,857 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 6,012.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,003 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Banc of California by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,554 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 5.0% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANC traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $18.90. 1,348,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,147. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

