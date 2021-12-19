Analysts Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.25 Million

Analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce sales of $16.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.30 million. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $18.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $66.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $66.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $62.10 million, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $62.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 31,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 11.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $145.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.14.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

