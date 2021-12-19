Analysts Anticipate Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will post $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%.

EDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 35.07.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 31.12 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 22.02 and a 1 year high of 33.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of 26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total value of 10,656,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

