Analysts Anticipate Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Will Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the lowest is $1.45. Liberty Broadband posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $10.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Broadband.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $155.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.97. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $142.63 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.12 and its 200 day moving average is $171.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 22.7% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,445,000 after purchasing an additional 861,499 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.