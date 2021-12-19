Analysts Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to report ($0.83) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($1.00). MacroGenics posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4,250%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($3.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($1.81). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.56 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGNX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

