Analysts Anticipate Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.02 Million

Brokerages predict that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will announce sales of $150.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.18 million. Mimecast reported sales of $129.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $592.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $591.60 million to $593.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $687.82 million, with estimates ranging from $678.77 million to $701.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

MIME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.64, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.27. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $85.48.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $487,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $120,295.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,671 shares of company stock worth $12,692,327. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,590 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,604,000 after buying an additional 1,559,026 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,075,000 after buying an additional 973,404 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,667,000 after buying an additional 744,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,382,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.