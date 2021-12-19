Analysts Anticipate Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Riskified’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 71.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%.

RSKD has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of Riskified stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $7.78. 659,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,257. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65. Riskified has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

