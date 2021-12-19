Analysts Anticipate SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.05 Million

Brokerages predict that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will report sales of $10.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.10 million and the lowest is $10.00 million. SRAX posted sales of $4.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year sales of $31.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.43 million to $31.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $42.52 million, with estimates ranging from $39.03 million to $46.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SRAX.

Get SRAX alerts:

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 64.17% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SRAX opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.30. SRAX has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $7.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SRAX in the third quarter worth $57,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SRAX (SRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.