Analysts Anticipate The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) will report $15.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the highest is $16.00 million. Alkaline Water posted sales of $10.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $62.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.37 million to $62.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $80.66 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 308.84% and a negative net margin of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTER shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of WTER stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

