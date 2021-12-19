Analysts Anticipate The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $48.31 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average is $48.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,302,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,346,000 after buying an additional 424,167 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,594,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,769,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,855,000 after purchasing an additional 153,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,093,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,115,000 after purchasing an additional 198,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

