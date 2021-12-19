Analysts Anticipate The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Liberty SiriusXM Group.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.
NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $48.31 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average is $48.14.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,302,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,346,000 after buying an additional 424,167 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,594,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,769,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,855,000 after purchasing an additional 153,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,093,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,115,000 after purchasing an additional 198,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
