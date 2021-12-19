Analysts Expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Brokerages predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will post sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.48 billion and the lowest is $2.45 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year sales of $9.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $191.50.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $216.54 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $545.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $1,186,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total transaction of $940,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,456,000 after purchasing an additional 98,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,657,000 after buying an additional 223,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,715,000 after buying an additional 312,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,150,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

