Analysts Expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.02). Landec reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNDC. TheStreet cut Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:LNDC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. 163,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Landec by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Landec by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Landec by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Landec by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Landec during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

