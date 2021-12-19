Analysts Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PTEN. Morgan Stanley raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,236,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,782. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.76%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

