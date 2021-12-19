Analysts Expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages predict that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SEMrush.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

In related news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $487,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $9,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,092,809 shares of company stock worth $24,161,956.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEMrush stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35. SEMrush has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

