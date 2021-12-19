Analyzing Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) & Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Emerald has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Emerald and Digital Media Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald 0 1 0 0 2.00 Digital Media Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00

Emerald presently has a consensus target price of $5.04, suggesting a potential upside of 42.78%. Digital Media Solutions has a consensus target price of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 278.89%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Emerald.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.6% of Emerald shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Emerald shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald -110.55% -86.06% -7.12% Digital Media Solutions 1.00% -11.84% 3.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emerald and Digital Media Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald $127.40 million 1.94 -$633.60 million ($2.22) -1.59 Digital Media Solutions $333.38 million 0.72 -$8.70 million $0.10 38.60

Digital Media Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Emerald. Emerald is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Media Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats Emerald on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc. engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands. The Design and Technology segment includes events and services that support a wide variety of industries connecting businesses and professionals with products, operational strategies, and integration opportunities to drive new business and streamline processes and creative solutions. The All Other segment consists of Emerald’s remaining operating segments, which provide diverse events and services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name. The Marketplace segment include fees charge to customer from advertising their business under company’s brand name. The Other segment provides management of digital media services on behalf of customers as well as SaaS. The company was founded by Joseph L. Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Luis A. Ruelas, Matt Goodman, and David Shteif in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

