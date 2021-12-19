Analyzing Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) & Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Powerbridge Technologies and Doximity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerbridge Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Doximity 1 2 8 0 2.64

Doximity has a consensus price target of $72.30, suggesting a potential upside of 44.37%. Given Doximity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Doximity is more favorable than Powerbridge Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Powerbridge Technologies and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A Doximity N/A 20.56% 15.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Powerbridge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Powerbridge Technologies and Doximity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies $26.66 million 0.23 -$18.25 million N/A N/A Doximity $206.90 million 45.39 $50.21 million N/A N/A

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than Powerbridge Technologies.

Summary

Doximity beats Powerbridge Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

