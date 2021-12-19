Anchor Protocol (ANC) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.40 or 0.00007177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $629.84 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013348 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004085 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005353 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00038842 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,482,742 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

