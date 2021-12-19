ANON Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One ANON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a market capitalization of $96,424.77 and $6.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ANON has traded up 47.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001774 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001104 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

