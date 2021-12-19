Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Up 26.1% in November

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 569,700 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the November 15th total of 451,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,139.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ANSLF opened at $22.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72. Ansell has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $33.00.
Ansell Company Profile
