Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Up 26.1% in November

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 569,700 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the November 15th total of 451,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,139.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANSLF opened at $22.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72. Ansell has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

