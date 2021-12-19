Antiample (XAMP) Hits One Day Volume of $497.00

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Antiample coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Antiample has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Antiample has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $497.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Antiample Profile

Antiample is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

