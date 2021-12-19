Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,239.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1,059.00 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $18.60 on Friday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

