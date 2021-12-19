Anyswap Trading 40% Higher This Week (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for about $21.68 or 0.00046088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $404.02 million and $31.80 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00053087 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,945.43 or 0.08389150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00076127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,059.71 or 1.00062796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00048677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002667 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

