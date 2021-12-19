Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Short Interest Up 22.5% in November

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 60,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 795,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:APSG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 104,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,273. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $11.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

