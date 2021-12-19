Apollon Limassol (APL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14,527.00

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $458,623.31 and $14,527.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for $1.83 or 0.00003911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.43 or 0.00225794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000662 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00019075 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.18 or 0.00520809 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00067938 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007483 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,179 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

