Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.36 Billion

Brokerages expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to post sales of $118.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.28 billion and the highest is $121.30 billion. Apple reported sales of $111.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $385.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $375.27 billion to $392.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $410.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $398.61 billion to $423.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.19.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.82. Apple has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple (AAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.