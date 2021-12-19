Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,887 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.3% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 51,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,614,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $171.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.19.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.