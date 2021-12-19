APYSwap (APYS) Price Down 17.3% Over Last Week

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges. APYSwap has a market cap of $2.58 million and $50,391.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00052865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,904.02 or 0.08304244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00076340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,000.23 or 0.99974309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00047956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002645 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

