APYSwap (APYS) Price Reaches $0.14

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. APYSwap has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $58,903.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APYSwap has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.21 or 0.08263485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00076519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,991.03 or 0.99689132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00048509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002685 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.