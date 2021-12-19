Aragon Court Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Aragon Court coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Aragon Court has a total market capitalization of $39.33 million and approximately $92,124.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aragon Court

ANJ is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

