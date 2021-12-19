ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45. ArcBest posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $105.87 on Friday. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $42.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.99%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

