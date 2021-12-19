Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.53.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi bought 484,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

