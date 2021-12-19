Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,193 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ares Capital worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.84.

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.