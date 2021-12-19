Ares Protocol (ARES) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $1.01 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.71 or 0.08316390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00076326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,208.17 or 0.99778925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002662 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars.

