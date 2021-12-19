argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $360.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Get argenx alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth $3,882,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 522,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,931,000 after buying an additional 24,878 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $310.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.86. argenx has a 52-week low of $248.21 and a 52-week high of $382.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 0.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.96) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that argenx will post -8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.