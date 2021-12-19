Argon (ARGON) Hits Market Cap of $1.35 Million

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last week, Argon has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $180,591.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00053070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,904.80 or 0.08333863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00077020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,786.91 or 0.99855461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00048492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,133,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,369,351 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

