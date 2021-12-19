Arion (ARION) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. Arion has a total market capitalization of $28,661.34 and $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arion has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,899.26 or 0.08258722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00076945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,195.10 or 0.99960314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00049122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,179,179 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

