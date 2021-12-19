Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in November

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.3 days.

ARLUF stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. Aristocrat Leisure has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $37.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. engages in the design, development and distribution of gaming content, platforms and systems. It offers products and services, including electronic gaming machines, video lottery terminal systems and casino management systems. The company engages in the on-line social gaming and real money wager markets.

