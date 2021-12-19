Ark Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Ark has a total market cap of $164.43 million and $2.62 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00002621 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 133,876,089 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

