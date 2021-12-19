ARMOR (ARMOR) Trading 7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last week, ARMOR has traded down 7% against the dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $12.54 million and $285,135.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0715 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00052906 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,893.36 or 0.08357794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00076182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,523.46 or 0.99871052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00048503 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002674 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

