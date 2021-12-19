Arqma (ARQ) Trading Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $581,602.78 and $2,494.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arqma has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,818.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.30 or 0.08354257 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.02 or 0.00333242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.33 or 0.00934113 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00074953 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.88 or 0.00390608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.86 or 0.00264550 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,763,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,718,695 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

