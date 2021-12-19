Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APAM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.