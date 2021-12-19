Arweave Price Hits $57.17 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $57.17 or 0.00120825 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.91 billion and $83.79 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arweave has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00011787 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

