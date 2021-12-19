Aryacoin Price Tops $0.0071 (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $20,672.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00010025 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000111 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

