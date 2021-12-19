ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ASML by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in ASML by 1,903.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,121,000 after buying an additional 789,563 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 88,471.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 114,128 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in ASML by 3,121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,144,000 after buying an additional 92,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,062,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,699,000 after buying an additional 74,167 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $749.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $802.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $775.00. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $459.48 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

