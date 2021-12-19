Assemble Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.36 Million (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. Assemble Protocol has a market cap of $63.88 million and $12.36 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0939 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00040625 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006997 BTC.

About Assemble Protocol

Assemble Protocol (ASM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,079,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

