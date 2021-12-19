Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) vs. Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.0% of Atlas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Palomar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Atlas Financial has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palomar has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial -75.95% N/A -7.15% Palomar 12.62% 8.82% 4.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Financial and Palomar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Palomar 0 1 2 0 2.67

Palomar has a consensus target price of $85.67, indicating a potential upside of 36.85%. Given Palomar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Palomar is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Financial and Palomar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $9.55 million 0.40 -$12.73 million N/A N/A Palomar $168.46 million 9.44 $6.26 million $1.04 60.19

Palomar has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Summary

Palomar beats Atlas Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance. The company was founded on October 4, 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

