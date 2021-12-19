AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Trimmed by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 823.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

