Auto (AUTO) Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $627.27 or 0.01319580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Auto has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Auto has a total market cap of $33.25 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Auto Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

